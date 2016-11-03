Email: Hillary Clinton Asked If Anthony Weiner Could Help Deliver Secure Cell Phone

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NEW YORK — In an email released by the State Department on Thursday, Hillary Clinton asked senior aide Huma Abedin whether a trusted staff member working for Abedin’s husband, Anthony Weiner, could deliver a secure cell phone to Clinton.

The August 2, 2010 exchange seems to evidence the close links between Clinton, Abedin and Weiner six years before the disgraced former Congressman found himself at the center of Clinton’s current email woes.

In the correspondence, Clinton and Abedin discuss the possibility of sending a secure cell phone by FedEx.

“OK I will (redacted) just fedex secure cell phone from dc. Anthony leaving office to bring me to airport now so hopefully will make it just in time,” Abedin wrote to Clinton.

Clinton replied the same day, “Maybe one of Anthony’s trusted staff could deliver secure phone?”

The dispatch was part of a slew of emails released by the State Department on Thursday that included 1,280 pages of messages produced under court order.

Some of the new messages were administrative in nature while others were copies of materials released in the past. Other messages contained in the latest filing were released for the first time.

On Thursday, CBS News quoted a U.S. official disclosing the FBI found emails related to Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State on Weiner’s personal laptop.

CBS News further reported:

These emails, CBS News’ Andres Triay reports, are not duplicates of emails found on Secretary Clinton’s private server. At this point, however, it remains to be seen whether these emails are significant to the FBI’s investigation into Clinton. It is also not known how many relevant emails there are.

