A group of artists is not happy that Ivanka Trump is featuring their work on the walls of her home.

The artists, who joined together to form Halt Action Group, have started an Instagram campaign called “Dear Ivanka” to protest President-elect Donald Trump through his daughter, Fox News reported.

Many of Ivanka’s Instagram photos show her posing with the pieces of artwork in her apartment.

“Dear @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte wrote on Instagram.

The group’s website includes a statement that mentions Ivanka and the President-elect’s staffers by name.

“Dear Ivanka, we need to talk about your dad. Racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia are not acceptable anywhere—least of all in the White House,” the message begins.

“Steve Bannon has no place in the White House. Jeff Sessions has no place in the White House. Talk of a Muslim registry has no place in the White House. Hate has no place in the White House. We refuse to ‘wait and see.’ We look to you as the voice of reason,” the message continues.

Curator Alison Gingeras, dealer Bill Powers, artist Jonathan Horowitz, and a few others in the art scene joined forces to start this group, Bloomberg reported.

“Through her collecting and social appearances, Ivanka Trump belonged to a certain degree to our world,” Gingeras told Bloomberg.

“I think there are a lot of artists that are uncomfortable now being incorporated, or leveraged, as part of the Ivanka Trump brand,” Powers said.