Donald Trump Hires Kellyanne Conway as Counselor to the President

at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Americans went to the polls yerterday to choose between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as they go to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States.
by Charlie Spiering22 Dec 20160

President-elect Donald Trump wants his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway to be the Counselor to the President in his administration.

According to the campaign, Conway will continue serving Trump as a close adviser working with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the administration’s legislative priorities and actions.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump said in a statement. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.”

Conway, the first woman campaign manager for a major presidential candidate, has already become a celebrity among Trump supporters for her role in helping Trump stabilize his campaign and bring in a major victory.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity,” Conway said. “A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results.”


