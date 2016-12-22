Donald Trump Hires Kellyanne Conway as Counselor to the President

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump wants his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway to be the Counselor to the President in his administration.

According to the campaign, Conway will continue serving Trump as a close adviser working with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the administration’s legislative priorities and actions.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump said in a statement. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.”

Conway, the first woman campaign manager for a major presidential candidate, has already become a celebrity among Trump supporters for her role in helping Trump stabilize his campaign and bring in a major victory.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity,” Conway said. “A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results.”