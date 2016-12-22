It’s Official: Trump Selects Sean Spicer as White House Press Secretary

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump has named former RNC spokesman Sean Spicer as his official White House Press Secretary.

Spicer, who was the communications director for the Republican National Committee for several years, has worked to smooth relationships between Donald Trump and the press, and has a keen understanding of how the media ecosystem works in Washington.

Last week, Spicer reassured reporters that Trump would not ban reporters from the White House briefing room.

“There’s a big difference between a campaign where it is a private venue using private funds and a government entity,” Spicer told reporters at a Politico event. “We have a respect for the press when it comes to the government, that that is something that you can’t ban an entity from.”

But he also signaled that the process of briefing reporters would likely change, suggesting the idea of holding Facebook Live and Reddit AMA’s directly with the American people.

Trump’s campaign Senior Communications advisor Jason Miller will be the White House Director of Communications, and Trump’s campaign press secretary Hope Hicks will be the new White House Director of Strategic Communications.

Dan Scavino, Trump’s nimble social media navigator, will join the White House as the Director of Social media.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition,” Trump said in a statement. “I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again.”