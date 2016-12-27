Donald Trump Team to Hear Protesters’ Concerns

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump’s team plans to hear out the concerns of protesters taking part in the “Women’s March on Washington” scheduled around the same time as Trump’s inauguration, according to one of the president-elect’s spokesmen.

“We’re here to hear their concerns,” Boris Epshteyn, director of communications for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, told CNN. “We understand that people have concerns, but we welcome them to our side as well.”

“We hope some will come to D.C. and change their minds instead of protest. Come celebrate with us,” he added.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to partake in the “Women’s March on Washington” on Jan. 21, the day after Trump is inaugurated.

The march was announced shortly after Trump had been elected.

March organizers say they have now secured a permit to gather at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street SW, near the U.S. Capitol, the Guardian reported.

Planned Parenthood has even become an official partner of the march.

Organizer for the march Fontaine Pearson said the march is not a protest against Trump, but more of a way to highlight women’s issues such as workplace discrimination and sexual assault.

Epshteyn said he understands that some of the protesters oppose Trump’s positions.

“We very much respect the First Amendment. We understand that people choose to protest,” he said. “As long as they do so within all laws rules and regulations, they’re welcome to do so,” he said