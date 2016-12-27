Onward! Hillary Clinton Looks Forward to 2017

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent a message to her supporters on Tuesday, thanking them again for their efforts despite their humiliating loss to Donald Trump.

“While we didn’t achieve the outcome we sought, I’m proud of the vision and values we fought for and the nearly 66 million people who voted for them,” she said.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Clinton added that she believed that she and her supporters had a responsibility to remain engaged to make a “better, stronger, and fairer future” for the world.

“The holidays are a time to be thankful for our blessings. So let us rejoice in this season and look forward with renewed hope and determination,” she said.

Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill Clinton were spotted after Christmas touring the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

Look who stopped by the Holiday Train Show today—thanks for visiting, @HillaryClinton & @billclinton! (Pictured with NYBG's Joanna and Todd) pic.twitter.com/RDWZ0qLOcl — NY Botanical Garden (@NYBG) December 26, 2016

Clinton wished “continued strength” for all of her supporters in the New Year, after a devastating political loss.

“I look forward to staying in touch in 2017,” she wrote. “Onward!”

Clinton also shared a personal message on Twitter.