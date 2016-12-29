Trump to Meet With Intelligence Leaders About Claims of Russian Hacking

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump pledged Thursday to meet with members of the intelligence community in response to President Barack Obama’s new sanctions against the Russia, which Obama says are a punishment for Russian tampering with the American political process.

“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” said the incoming president from his estate Mar-a-Largo, where he is on a working vacation with his family.

“Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation,” Trump said in a statement.

Obama said his actions were prompted by a Joint Analysis Report from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, which said that Russian civilian and military intelligence services’ conducted malicious cyber activity, as well as harassment of American diplomats in Russia.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” the president said. “In October, my Administration publicized our assessment that Russia took actions intended to interfere with the U.S. election process. These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government.”

The president is also shuttering Russian facilities in New York and Maryland.

The entities below were identified as the source of Russian cyber attacks, including malware, and the names of four of the individuals expelled.