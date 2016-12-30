Bloomberg: GOP Pushback on Trump’s Border Wall, Immigration Enforcement Plans

In addition to the legislative action from Senators Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to prevent the deportations of illegal aliens, Litvan cites the actions of Senator John McCain (R-AZ), who highlighted his disagreements with Trump’s policies during a recent trip to Mexico. Litvan also notes the criticism of, or reluctance towards, Trump’s policy agenda among various GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

From Bloomberg:

Donald Trump’s pledges to deport undocumented immigrants and build a U.S.-Mexico border wall helped fuel Republicans’ surprising election victories, but they now face growing challenges from fellow party members.

Three Republican senators are working with Democrats to shield about 750,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation if Trump cancels a 2012 order from President Barack Obama that let them stay in the U.S.

Lawmakers want to “ensure that children who were brought here by their parents, through no fault of their own, are able to stay and finish their education and continue to contribute to society,” said Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona. Republicans Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are joining him on a measure drafted by the No. 2 Democratic leader, Dick Durbin of Illinois, that will be introduced after the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.