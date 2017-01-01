Donald Trump’s New Year’s Resolution: ‘Make America Great Again’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump revealed his New Year’s resolution, after he was asked about it by reporters at Mar-a-lago on New Years Eve.

“Make America great again,” he replied. “Okay? I’ll do that one!”

Trump rang in the New Year with his family and hundreds of guests at his private club including actor Sylvester Stallone.

Trump plans to return to New York City on New Years Day to resume work for his transition.

“Well, we just want to have a great evening and we look forward to getting to work on Monday and being back,” he told reporters. “We’re having some great success, right here. We’re picking a lot of great people to run our government.”

Trump was also asked about Obama’s plans to brief Congressional Democrats about how to secure Obamacare.

“He’s president until January 20th. And then after that it’s our turn,” he replied. “So we’ll see what happens.”

Trump added that Obamacare was “unaffordable” and that “it doesn’t work” citing former President Bill Clinton’s comments during the campaign in which he described it as “crazy.”

The president-elect added that cyber-security would also be important in his administration.

“No computer is safe,” he said. “I don’t care what they say, no computer is safe.”