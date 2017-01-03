Skip to content

Photobook: The New Senate Faces of the 115th Congress

by Ben Kew3 Jan 20170

Seven newly elected Senators were sworn into office Tuesday, the start of the 115th United States Congress. Here are the names and faces of the five Democrats and two Republicans who make up the 2017 freshman senate class.

California – Kamala Harris (D)

FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo California Attorney General Kamala Harris appears at a news conference in San Francisco. In the Democrat-against-Democrat Senate race, State Attorney General Kamala Harris entered Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, the last full day of campaigning as the favorite to replace retiring Sen. Barbara Boxer, a liberal icon who is stepping down after nearly a quarter century in the Senate. Her rival for the seat. Rep. Loretta Sanchez of Orange County, planned to make a final appeal for votes in downtown Los Angeles and Anaheim. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Following a bitter Senate race with Loretta Sanchez, the former attorney general of California Kamala Harris will become the first American Indian to serve in the United States Senate. In a post election interview, Harris promised to “fight” Trump on issues such as immigration, health care, the environment and crime.

Illinois – Tammy Duckworth (D) 

Sen.-elect Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. arrives for a closed-door Democratic policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Tammy Duckworth’s victory over the incumbent Republican senator Mark Kirk was one of the few pieces of good news for Democrats on November 8th. A double amputee and veteran of the Iraq war, Duckworth previously served as the Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans as well as the Assistant Secretary for Public and Intergovernmental Affairs in the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Indiana – Todd Young (R)

Sen.-elect. Todd Young, R-Ind., accompanied by his wife Jenny, celebrates winning his race, as he thanks supporters at an election night rally in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Former congressman Todd Young, who also served a decorated career in the Marine Corps, will replace the retired Dan Coats in Indiana. He has previously sponsored legislation such as the ‘Fairness for Families Act,’ which delayed the introduction of mandatory individual healthcare coverage, as well as the ‘Save American Workers Act,’ which sought to define a full time worker as someone working 40 hours a week, in order to prevent companies from reducing contract hours in order to avoid the healthcare mandate.

New Hampshire – Maggie Hassan (D) 

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, New Hampshire Democratic Senate candidate, Gov. Maggie Hassan waves to supporters during an election night rally in Manchester, N.H. Hassan officially becomes a U.S. senator on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, ending four years of leading New Hampshire from the corner office. Her two terms in office were marked by accomplishments, including providing subsidized health care to 50,000 low-income people, and failures, such as her unsuccessful drive to legalize a casino in New Hampshire. Perhaps the greatest challenge that faced Hassan was the opioid and heroin crisis, which the state has struggled to contain. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The former governor of New Hampshire, Maggie Hassan also defeated the incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte by a narrow 1,067 votes. A staunch supporter of Planned Parenthood, Hassan has said her top priorities in the Senate will be protecting abortion law and tackling climate change.

Maryland – Chris Van Hollen (D) 

Sen.-elect Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. speaks to supporters after his victory, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, during the election night party at the Tommy Douglas Conference Center in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A former congressman and chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), Chris Van Hollen will now serve as Chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) for the 2018 election cycle, as well as now representing Maryland in the Senate. With 100 percent approval ratings on a number of progressive causes, he has been touted as a possible presidential candidate in 2020.

Louisiana – John Neely Kennedy (R) 

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Louisiana Republican Senate candidate, Louisiana Treasurer John Neely Kennedy, waits for the start of a debate for Louisiana candidates for the U.S. Senate, at Dillard University in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The incumbent state treasurer of Louisiana, John Neely Kennedy will vacate his role in order to serve Louisiana in the Senate. A former Democrat, his career has involved managing Louisiana’s economic policy and focusing on how the state can effectively save money. A supporter of Donald Trump, Kennedy received campaign support from the President-elect a day before his run off Senate race with Foster Campbell.

Nevada – Catherine Cortez Masto (D) 

Sen.-elect Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks to supporters after her victory at an election watch party in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

(AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Replacing former House Majority Leader Sen. Harry Reid, former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto will become the first Latina woman ever to serve in the Senate. Her campaign was vociferously supported by environmental and pro-choice groups, given her support for Planned Parenthood and investment in renewal energies. She defeated Republican Joe Beck by 47 percent to 45 percent.

