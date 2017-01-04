Donald Trump Appoints Top Deputies, More White House Staff

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed former RNC Chief of Staff Katie Walsh to serve as his Deputy Chief of Staff to the White House, according to a release from the transition team.

He also named Rick Dearborn, a chief of staff for Sen. Jeff Sessions, to serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, and former Bush administration official Joe Hagin as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at the White House.

“Rick and Katie have been instrumental in our victory and transition efforts,” said Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in a statement. “These leaders will guide critical White House operations as we aggressively follow through on President-elect Trump’s promise to put America First.”

The appointments also drew praise from incoming Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Kellyanne Conway, the recently named Counselor to the President.

“Katie Walsh is an all-star,” Conway said in a statement. “She helped our party achieve sweeping victories across the country, and I’m thrilled to have another strong female leader on our Senior White House team.”

“The President-elect’s bold vision to make America great again demands a team of doers who can hit the ground running on day one,” Priebus said in a statement. “Katie, Rick, and Joe will fill critical roles as we push forward on all of the key priorities for our great nation.”

The Trump transition team also released a list of hires to assist the president at the White House:

Marc Short, Assistant to the President and Director of Legislative Affairs

John DeStefano, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel

Omarosa Manigault, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison

Josh Pitcock, Assistant to President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President

Keith Schiller, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations

George Gigicos, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Advance

Jessica Ditto, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communications Director

Raj Shah, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communications Director and Research Director

Bill Stepien, Deputy Assistant to the President and Political Director

Jen Pavlik, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President

John McEntee, Special Assistant to the President and Personal Aide to the President