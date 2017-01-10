Skip to content

Chuck Schumer’s Twitter Blooper: ‘Don’t #MakeAmericaGreatAgain’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. listen at right as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference about President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

by Charlie Spiering10 Jan 20170

Senate Democrats are working to restore their social media dominance as the dawn of the Donald Trump administration approaches, but a recent blooper on Twitter suggests that they have a long way to go.

“Starting tonight Senate Dems are on Snapchat,” said a message on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Twitter account. “Add to hear more on our fight to protect healthcare and tell GOP Don’t #MakeAmericaGreatAgain.”

The message was quickly deleted as a replacement message included the Democrat’s slogan “Don’t #MakeAmericaSickAgain.”

Trump’s Director of Social Media Dan Scavino quickly highlighted the blooper on Twitter with a message to Senate Democrats. #MAGA


