Democrats Stage Rallies to Protect Obamacare

Thousands of Democrats turned out in the state of Michigan to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders speak at a rally to protect Obamacare, as Democrats step up their efforts to defend President Barack Obama’s main domestic accomplishment.

Since the GOP takeover in November, Obama and a range of leading Democrats have launched a last ditch effort to save Obama’s free healthcare program, with figures such as Bernie Sanders, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Charles Schumer calling for a “national call to action.”

The Michigan rally was one of the largest rallies Democrats have organized, with thousands of people attending in freezing cold temperatures to oppose repeal. The rally was heavily attended by Labor unions, as protestors held signs saying “Save our Health Care.”

“This is the wealthiest country in the history of the world. It is time we got our national priorities right,” Sanders told the crowd.

This week, both the House and the Senate voted to begin the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, (otherwise known as Obamacare,) by a vote of 227-to-198, with nine Republicans voting against the bill.

Throughout the presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly said he would repeal and replace Obamacare, while maintaining some aspects of the program.

