White House Asks Media to Stop Reporting on Barron Trump

Following a week of media coverage surrounding Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, the White House has issued a statement asking the media to respect his privacy by ceasing to report on him.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter,” read a statement from the White House website.

The 10-year-old was the subject of media attention following his presence at his father’s inauguration. A particular controversy involved Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich describing him as “country’s first homeschool shooter.”

The tweet lead to condemnation from large sections of the press, with Chelsea Clinton openly defending Barron from the attack.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids,” she wrote.

Following Donald Trump’s victory last November, prominent Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell also posted a tweet questioning whether Barron suffered from autism. O’Donnell defended her decision before deleting it and apologizing to the Trump family.

As Donald Trump adjusts to his role as president, Barron Trump will remain in New York with his mother Melania until the end of the school year.

