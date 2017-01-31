Ted Cruz: Dems Suffer From ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that the Democratic Party suffers from “Trump derangement syndrome” in an interview with The Daily Caller.

“I think we have to understand where the Democrats are right now. I think they have been radicalized by this election, that the lesson they took from the election was Hillary was too moderate, that they need more Bernie or Elizabeth Warren. I think we’re going to see Trump derangement syndrome on the left where they are in denial,” Cruz said.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), like former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), boasts a record on the extreme left of the Democratic Party, and currently looms as a favorite to win the party’s presidential nomination in 2020. Last week, Warren refused to condemn comments from singer Madonna saying that she would “like to blow up the White House” following Trump’s ascent to the presidency.

Cruz also describes sharing an elevator before Trump’s inauguration with a Democratic senator in a “stupor” at the prospect of a Trump presidency.

“I remember the week after the election, I was back in the Capitol and was in an elevator with one of the better known liberals in the senate. And he was simply staring ahead, almost in a stupor. It was like he was in a trance or something and could not get out a word or a sentence,” he continued.

The senator from Texas added that the most exciting prospect of the current administration is how close they are to repealing the “train wreck” of Obamacare, describing the election as a “referendum” on the issue.

“Nothing is more important in this administration than that we actually repeal Obamacare,” he said. “My view is that we should appeal every blasted word of it, that it is a disaster, I would take it out in a back alley and put two bullets in the back of its head.”

In his first executive order, President Donald Trump begun the process of repealing Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, in attempt to “ease the burden” on federal agencies, promising to “take all actions consistent with law to minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the Act.”

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com