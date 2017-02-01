Amy Schumer: We Need to ‘Rise Up’ and Fight Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Self-proclaimed comedienne Amy Schumer has said that people must “rise up together” to defeat Donald Trump, adding that his choice for the Supreme Court nomination will be “terrifying.”

Responding to Donald Trump’s tweet in which he accused Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of “fake tears” over Trump’s executive order temporarily halting immigration from terror-prone countries, Amy Schumer defended the New York Senator, who is her father’s cousin. She claimed that his tears must have been real because he “CANNOT act” and said that he was genuinely “hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice.”

“Trump is about to bombard us with so many awful decisions. His Supreme Court pick will be terrifying and he will try and stop same sex adoption and all our other nightmares. We can’t get burnt out or overwhelmed and distracted. We need to stay focused and organized,” she wrote.

Schumer went on to attack Trump’s travel ban as “unconstitutional and cruel,” arguing that a “refugee from the countries he isn’t letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil.”

“We need to fight this now and together. Call congress. Call the senate. We need to wake up and rise up together. People need our help,” she continued.

In the run-up to November’s presidential election, Schumer promised to leave the country should Donald Trump get elected. Following his election, she retracted her promise, saying that it was just a joke.

