Unrepentant: Only Change Clinton Would Make to 2016 Run is ‘I’d Win’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a question and answer session at her alma mater, Hillary Clinton said the only thing she would change about her unsuccessful 2016 presidential run was that she would win.

In what was intended to be a private Q&A session at Wellesley College, Clinton was asked what aspect of her campaign she would do differently, to which she responded, “I’d win.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Clinton’s campaign was marred by controversy after private emails released by Wikileaks revealed extensive collusion between her campaign and the media. The FBI also investigated her on charges of mishandling her private email server midway through the campaign.

The former secretary of state also drew criticism for describing half of Donald Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables,” as well as generally failing to provide a convincing message to the American people on issues such as the economy, national security, and immigration.

Clinton also suggested that sexism damaged her chances of winning, arguing that as the first woman nominated for the presidency by a major political party, “you know you’re going to be subject to unfair and besides-the-point criticism.”

On the subject of passing legislation, Clinton took the opportunity to make a veiled dig at Trump, arguing that “compromise is not a dirty word in a democracy.”

To avoid her remarks leaking out to the press, Wellesley closed the event to the media and asked attendees to keep their cell phones off. However, parts of her address later emerged on Twitter.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com