White House Asks Congress To Include Obama Executive Branch Abuse of Investigative Authority As Part of Russian Probe

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on Sunday that reports revealing the Obama Administration ordered intelligence gathering of the Trump campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential election is “troubling.”

“Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling,” Spicer tweeted on Sunday. “President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees will exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.”

Breitbart News reported extensively on the Obama administration’s efforts to undermine President Donald Trump candidacy, including the Obama administration filing a request to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers. That request was denied.

CBS falsely reported on Sunday that the White House statement said a Congressional investigation would “include” the Obama administration’s intelligence activities.

“JUST IN: White House statement: Congressional investigation will include “whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016,” CBS tweeted on Sunday.

Spicer said the White House was requesting this be included in any investigation.