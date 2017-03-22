GOP Rep Peter King: 99.5 Percent Accurate to Say Obama Admin Surveilled Trump Transition

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” Rep. Peter King (R-NY), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, admitted after his committee’s review of President Donald Trump’s claim the Obama administration had wiretapped his transition team, he had a “legitimate case to make,” but said he may have overstepped with his Twitter claim.

“[T]he president had a very legitimate case to make,” King said. “He overstepped it by saying President Obama ordered wiretapping. That we don’t know, but what we do know is to me this is shameful.”

Host Bill O’Reilly pressed King on the seriousness of Trump being “surveilled,” to which King said it was at least 99.5 percent correct he was surveilled.

“I would say, from all I know, you’re at least 99-and-a-half percent accurate, and probably 100 percent,” he replied.

