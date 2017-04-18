Hillary Clinton Apologized to Obama After Election Defeat, Won’t Run Again

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After conceding the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton apologized to Barack Obama for failing to continue his legacy, according to a Washington Post review of a new book detailing Clinton’s failed campaign.

The book entitled Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, written by The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Sidewire’s Jonathan Allen, reveals that shortly after conceding victory to Donald Trump, Clinton called Obama to apologize.

“Mr. President, I’m sorry,” she said, apparently realizing that she had let herself, Obama, and the Democratic Party down. The book reads: “Obama’s legacy and her dreams of the Presidency lay shattered at Donald Trump’s feet. This was on her. Reluctantly she rose from her seat and took the phone. ‘Mr President,’ she said softly. ‘I’m sorry’.”

It also reveals that Clinton was reluctant to concede defeat despite losing a number of key battleground states, but Obama urged her “not to drag it out.”

“You need to concede,” Obama told Clinton over the phone, before reiterating the same message to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

“Look, I really just want to concede gracefully, wish him the best, thank everybody, and get off the stage. This is not a moment for me to do more than that,” Clinton told her staff as she prepared her concession speech.

During the election campaign, Obama described Clinton as the most qualified person ever to run for the presidency and following her defeat said he was proud of Clinton for her long career in public service.

Another revelation from the book is Clinton’s confirmation that she will not run for office again, despite reports that she was considering a run for mayor of New York City.

