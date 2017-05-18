Sen. Richard Blumenthal: ‘Mounting Evidence’ of Trump Obstructing Justice — ‘We’re Talking About a Criminal Investigation’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While admitting that at this point no conclusive evidence has been produced to show any wrongdoing by President Donald Trump and his campaign to impede the FBI’s investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said there is “mounting evidence” of it.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein held a closed session with Blumenthal and other senators on Thursday about his appointment of former FBI Director Bob Mueller as special counsel to conduct the investigation going forward.

At a stake-out with reporters at the Capitol, Blumenthal also said that right now only allegations of “potential” misdeeds are on the table as to possible collusion or obstruction of justice charges.

But when Blumenthal was asked by a reporter whether, following the meeting, he believed that the probe has transformed from a counterintelligence investigation into a criminal investigation he answered the latter.

“It’s more than just counterintelligence,” Blumenthal said. “We’re talking about [a] criminal investigation.”

But Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters he would not characterize the nature of the investigation given his role in the ongoing congressional oversight into the matter.

Trump, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that the investigation would conclude no misdeeds took place.

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know: that there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,” Trump said. “I look forward to this matter concluding quickly.

“In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country,” Trump said.