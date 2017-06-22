Sanders: ‘I Will Do All I Can to Defeat Trump-Ryan Healthcare Bill’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said on Thursday he is against the Republican’s Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 and will work to defeat it.

“I will do all I can to defeat the Trump-Ryan healthcare bill ” Sanders said during remarks at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C.

Sanders, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination but was defeated by Hillary Clinton, said no one in the room would be surprised that he is in favor of a centralized, federal-government-run, single-payer healthcare system.

Following the election of President Donald Trump, Sanders criticized Democrats for the loss of the White House during an interview with PBS Newshour.

“In my view, it is not a question of Trump having won the election, it’s a question of Democrats having lost the election,” Sanders said. “Democrats need a strong progressive agenda which says to the working class of this country, we are going to stand and fight for you, we’re going to raise the minimum wage, pay equity for women, we’re going to rebuild the infrastructure, and we’re going to guarantee health care to all people as a right.”

“We’re going to make public colleges and universities tuition-free,” Sanders said.