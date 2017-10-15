Business Insider: Bannon Orchestrating 2018 ‘Bloody Civil War’ in GOP

From Business Insider:

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and top White House strategist, is on a mission to blow up the Republican Party.

While Bannon, who left the White House in August, claims to be fighting for Trump and the West Wing’s agenda, his pledge to challenge every incumbent GOP senator — save for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — in the 2018 midterm elections may well empower Democrats in competitive races, leading to avoidable GOP losses.

Following a chaotic seven months in a White House defined by infighting and few substantial achievements, Bannon has attempted to reassert influence over the direction of the administration and the Republican Party more broadly.

On Monday, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is “declaring war on the Republican establishment” in an effort to promote GOP leaders loyal to the populist, nationalist platform Trump campaigned on.