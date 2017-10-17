Sen. Rand Paul Endorses Judge Roy Moore for Senate

Sen. Rand Paul endorsed Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, describing him as someone who will “stand on principle” and “defend the Constitution.”

“Judge Roy Moore has spent a lifetime defending and standing up for the Constitution while fighting for the people of Alabama. We need more people in Washington, DC, that will stand on principle and defend the Constitution,” Sen. Paul said in a statement on Tuesday. “I look forward to welcoming him to the Senate very soon.”

“I am honored to receive the support and endorsement of Sen. Rand Paul for whom I have great admiration and respect as a fellow defender of our conservative principles,” Judge Moore said on receiving Paul’s endorsement. “I look forward to working with him in the United States Senate to defend our Constitution, secure our borders, fix our national debt, and allow the free enterprise system to create more jobs across Alabama and the nation.”

In the run-up to his primary election against the establishment-backed candidate Luther Strange, Moore received support from figures across the conservative populist movement, including Stephen K. Bannon, former chief strategist to the president; former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin; and Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of House Freedom Caucus.

Since his convincing victory over Luther Strange by approximately ten points, Moore has also received the backing of President Donald Trump and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

