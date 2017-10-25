Sen. Jim Inhofe on Anti-Trump GOP Senators: Throw Them All Out

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) expressed his support for the new populist movement sweeping the Republican Party on Wednesday, suggesting that those in Congress who oppose the President Donald Trump agenda leave and be replaced by somebody else.

“After I saw and witnessed yesterday the overwhelming loud approval and support for the president that we had yesterday at the lunch, I got to thinking, you know, maybe we do better by having some of the people who just don’t like him leave, and replace them with somebody else,” he said. “And I think that’s what is happening.”

Just asked Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., about the Flake-Corker criticisms of Trump. He had this to say: pic.twitter.com/oI2RpXYP5w — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) October 25, 2017

Despite endorsing Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) in the 2016 presidential election, Inhofe’s comments suggest he is one of a number of Republicans in Congress accepting the shifting direction of the GOP under the Trump administration.

Inhofe’s comments also come a day after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), a prominent critic of the Trump agenda, announced that he would not seek re-election, whilst taking aim at the “reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior [that] has become excused and countenanced” in American politics.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), another prominent Trump critic who recently announced his retirement, has also repeatedly attacked the president, claiming that he has a “great difficulty with the truth on many issues.”

Establishment Republicans fighting Trump’s agenda are now falling like dominoes heading into the midterm elections in 2018, as Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon ramps up his “season of war” on the political class.

