Exclusive – Carlos Reyes: Wasserman Schultz’s Possible Link to Russia Dossier Shows Need to Drain the Swamp

A GOP challenger to Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz wants the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman “to come clean on her knowledge of payments” for the so-called Russia dossier.

“When you talk about draining the swamp, it starts with DWS,” Carlos Reyes, a congressional candidate for Florida’s District 23, tells Breitbart News.

advertisement

In a press statement, Reyes says the report that the DNC, under Wasserman Schultz’s leadership, funded the Russia dossier “raises important questions.”

“What did Debbie Wasserman Schultz know when she approved the payment of $3.6 million dollars to Marc E. Elias of the Perkins Coie law firm for the Kremlin assisted research project?” the Miami-born, Cuban American asks. Wasserman Shultz has, however, denied knowing about the arrangement by both the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign to fund the opposition research that led to an FBI investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government.

“It’s only fair for the residents of [Florida’s congressional district] 23 … to get honest answers from our Congressional Representative about why she’s continually involved in these DC scandals,” Reyes continues.

The sixth term congresswoman — now at the heart of yet another scandal, the Awan Brother IT investigation — was forced to resign as DNC chairwoman in 2016 after her emails, published by Wikileaks, revealed what appeared to be the committee rigging the Democratic primary in favor of Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

“DWS was appointed as the chair of the DNC during a 5-year window during the Obama administration,” Reyes tells Breitbart News in Miami. “So when we talk about being at the heart and being at the head of all the crazy, swamp-like activity, at some point, you’ve got to point to who’s leading that charge.”

“Undoubtedly she was,” Reyes continues. “And it was so much so that she even undermined her own party’s activities by setting up Hillary versus Bernie. If you can’t have faith and confidence even within your own group, then you’ve got issues representing the constituents of District 23.”

Reyes faces an uphill battle, however — and he knows.

“It’s been a [D]+11 for a long time,” he acknowledges, referring to his district’s Cook Partisan Voting Index, which measures how likely a district leans Democratic or Republican. “But I believe that even in this race, there are going to be Democrats that understand they may be liberal but not that kind of liberal. They see the craziness that’s going on.”

Florida’s 23rd congressional district will hold its primary election on August 28, 2018. The general election is November 6, 2018.