The Hill: Sen. Dean Heller Next in GOP Civil War

Sen. Jeff Flake’s (R-Ariz.) abrupt retirement announcement last week means that all eyes are now on Nevada’s Senate primary, the next key battleground between the GOP establishment and party insurgents.

Danny Tarkanian, who is challenging Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) in the primary, represents the best chance after Flake’s retirement for grass-roots voters unhappy with Senate Republicans to take down another incumbent.

…

Heller, ranked the 26th most conservative Senator by Heritage Action for America’s scoring from the last Congress, might not normally be on the top of the chopping block. But his high profile snubbing of President Trump during the 2016 campaign has drawn the ire of Trump supporters, threatening his chances in next year’s primary.