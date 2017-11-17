Left-Wing Billionaire Tom Steyer Launches Second Impeachment Ad

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer has launched his second $10 million advertisement campaign calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached.

Steyer released the ad on YouTube — after giving the details exclusively to CNN, which has often been Trump’s most determined antagonist in the mainstream media.

The ad is called “Your Voice,” and features Steyer — who is often rumored to be a candidate for office in California. It focuses on the tax reform effort championed by President Trump and the Republican Congress.

Steyer starts with the financial crisis of 2007-8, and tells the audience that Trump and the Republicans are about to make “a bad situation worse” (a curious warning given high economic growth, low unemployment, and near-daily stock market records).

“They won’t tell you that they so-called ‘tax reform plan’ is really for the wealthy and big corporations, while hurting the middle class,” Steyer warns. “It blows up the deficit. That means fewer investments in education, health care, and job creation.

“It’s up to all of us to stand up to this president. Not just for impeachable offenses, but also to demand a country where everyone has a real chance to succeed.”

Last week, Steyer announced the second ad buy after spending $10 million on the first, which yielded nearly two million signatures on a petition calling for Trump to be booted out of office.

Some Democrats are clearly responding to Steyer’s campaign. Six Democratic members of the U.S. House announced this week that they were filing articles of impeachment against Trump.

Democratic leaders, however, are wary. Nancy Pelosi is said to disapprove of Steyer’s efforts as a distraction from the party’s overall message.

