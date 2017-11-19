The Hill: Bannon Says McConnell ‘Picking Up His Game’ Because of Our ‘Insurgent Movement’

Steve Bannon, the executive chair of Breitbart News and former White House chief strategist, said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell(R-Ky.) is “picking up his game” amid threats to his power posed by the “insurgency movement” led by President Trump.

In an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis that aired Sunday, Bannon blasted McConnell for what he described as lackluster support for Trump’s agenda, but noted that the majority leader has worked more aggressively in recent weeks to confirm judicial nominees, pass a budget and push forward a tax reform plan.

“Now that he’s afraid, now that he sees that the grassroots movement – whether it’s in Alabama or Arizona or Tennessee or Mississippi – is going to replace his cronies like Jeff Flake and Bob Corker, now he’s scared, and now he’s trying to move more federal judges through the system and really trying to cleave to President Trump’s plan,” Bannon said.