Illegals Invade Sen. Rubio’s Office, Demand Respect and Amnesty

A group of illegal immigrants brought Latin American street-politics to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s office today, where they demanded amnesty and respect as they aggressively shouted down an office staffer.

The leader of the Soros-funded “United We Dream” group loudly explained her demand for amnesty — including amnesty for illegals who dropped out of taxpayer-funded American high-schools — while she was surrounded by roughly 20 supporters, many with video cameras:

It is such a disgrace how my friend Jose who never qualified DACA because he had to drop out, in order to support his single mother. came to this office and spoke with Senator Rubio’s immigration staffer, and they looked him in the eye and said they would vote for Bridge [an amnesty act which provides work-permits, but no green cards]. And I remember how angry Jose was when he told me this, and I was so angry I was ready to slug somebody in the head because I could not believe that somebody had disrespected my friend like that, had looked him in the eye and told him he is not worthy of protection, of living a life with dignity on this world, and this country.

The “Gang of Six” amnesty in the Senate would offer residency or citizenship to roughly 8 million illegals, plus chain-migration relatives, according to the White House. The illegals would likely have won that prize if Rubio’s “Gang of Eight” amnesty had not been rejected by voters in 2014.

A Rubio staffer walked into the group to ask them to leave, saying “Excuse me …”

But the leader of the group immediately began shouting over the staffer’s voice, prompting a well-trained call-and-reply refrain from the group:

Undocumented Unafraid Undocumented Unafraid We are the immigrants We are the immigrants The mighty, mighty immigrants The mighty, mighty immigrants Fighting for justice Fighting for justice Everywhere we go Everywhere we go People want to know People want to know Who we are Who we are And we tell them And we tell them We are the immigrants We are the immigrants

The group then lapsed into Spanish slogans, spotlighting the evidence that roughly one-quarter of ‘dreamer’ illegals do not speak English.

In fact, very few of the roughly 3.25 million illegals — perhaps as little as 1.7 percent — hold four-year college degrees. Data provided by the Migration Policy Institute shows that roughly 90 percent work in unskilled jobs and would rely on welfare and aid for most of their lives.

Other pro-amnesty groups, including the investor-funded FWD.us, have been more successful in recruiting some of the few college-trained illegals to front their campaign to import more low-wage white-collar workers for jobs sought by American graduates. Nationwide, roughly 2 million foreign college grads have short-term visas which allow them to hold white-collar jobs in the United States.

Once the Rubio staffer retreated from the small mob, the leader began complaining that she dislikes her illegal status until she was guided out of the office by Capitol Hill police, not by immigration enforcement officers.

I’m tired of being criminalized. I’m tired of having police being called on me, I’m tired of having to come here every day, share my stories, having to cry every day because I can’t contain this emotion, this exhaustion.

The organizer did not say that she would return to her homeland. The organizer is likely Marianne Baesa.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.

But the federal government inflates the supply of new labor by annually accepting 1 million new legal immigrants, by providing work-permits to roughly 3 million resident foreigners, and by doing little to block the employment of roughly 8 million illegal immigrants.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.

The cheap labor policy has hit college graduates, not just blue-collar workers.

The cheap-labor policy has also reduced investment and job creation in many interior states because the coastal cities have a surplus of imported labor. For example, almost 27 percent of zip codes in Missouri had fewer jobs or businesses in 2015 than in 2000, according to a new report by the Economic Innovation Group. In Kansas, almost 29 percent of zip codes had fewer jobs and businesses in 2015 compared to 2000, which was a two-decade period of massive cheap-labor immigration.

Because of the successful cheap-labor strategy, wages for men have remained flat since 1973, and a large percentage of the nation’s annual income has shifted to investors and away from employees.