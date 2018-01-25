Cruz Slams Trump on Amnesty: ‘Inconsistent with the Promises We Made’

Sen. Ted Cruz is taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s proposal to allow 700,000 ‘dreamer’ illegal immigrants win the huge prize of American citizenship.

According to Bloomberg, Cruz told reporters Thursday that:

“I do not believe we should be granting a path to citizenship to anybody here illegally,” the Texas Republican said in the Capitol. “Doing so is inconsistent with the promises we made to the men and women who elected us” … “For some reason that to me is utterly inexplicable, we see Republicans falling all over themselves to gallop to the left of Obama in a way that is contrary to the promises made to the voters who elected us,” Cruz said. “We need to honor the promises we made. And that is what I am energetically urging my colleagues to do.”

The pushback came after Trump casually suggested Wednesday night that he could agree to Democrats’ demand that the 700,000 illegals enrolled in the ‘DACA’ amnesty could have citizenship. Trump said to reporters:

We’re going to morph into it, it’s going to happen. Over a period of 10 to 12 years, somebody does a great job, they’ve worked hard.

Trump’s amnesty proposal is far smaller than the now-dead “Gang of Six” plan by GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, and Cory Gardner. That giveaway would have provided citizenship to 3.25 million illegals and work-permits to their roughly 4.75 million parents. The 8 million number was announced by White House press secretary Hogan Gidley. The gang’s plan would also have allowed the 3.25 million migrants to import additional migrants as chain-migration relatives.

The pending House immigrant and amnesty bill, drafted by Rep. Bob Goodlatte and Rep. Michael McCaul, would provide work-permits to the 700,000 DACA people — not citizenship — in exchange for a wide variety of reforms, including an end to chain migration and the visa lottery.

Trump’s proposal of citizenship for DACA illegals may not be his final offer to the business-first Republicans and to progressive Democrats. He has spoken of a “Phase II” deal which would offer amnesty to the huge wage-cutting population of 8 million illegal immigrants in exchange for unexplained benefits to the American public.

Currently, wages for Americans and legal immigrants are rising as the November 2018 elections approach because companies cannot use loose immigration laws to import even more foreign workers.

In August 2016, Trump told voters that he would oppose any amnesty:

He said: