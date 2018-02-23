Trump Urges Election Defeat of Democrats’ Immigration-Reform Stonewall

President Donald Trump rallied his CPAC supporters for the 2018 election campaign while offering Democrats no further compromise on his four-part immigration-reform and amnesty plan.

“I just want to tell you that we are going to win,” he said to the cheering crowd. ” I’d love you to get out there, work really hard for ’18. We need more Republicans to keep the tax cuts and keep all of this going.”

The president’s firm stance on immigration suggests he will not make any further compromises to Democrats as Congress tries to finish the 2018 budget appropriations, which were due in October. Without a GOP surrender on amnesty for 680,000 DACA illegals, Democrats will be pressured to launch another high-risk showdown if they want to stop the GOP’s 2108 budget’s appropriation of more than $1.5 billion for border-wall construction. The budget is due for completion March 23.

On February 15, nearly all Democrats worked with business-first Republicans to stonewall Trump’s four part-plan, which offered an amnesty to at least 1.8 million illegals in exchange for ending the visa lottery, slowly winding down chain migration, filling legal loopholes in border law and building a $25 billion border wall.

Democrats also allied with business-first Republicans to push for a double-amnesty plan that would have granted citizenship to more than 2 million illegals and blocked the enforcement of immigration laws against most illegals. In exchange for the double amnesty, the “Common Sense Coalition” would have created a $25 billion border-wall fund — but also buried the promised funding in a bureaucratic maze of reports and rules.

A group of business-first GOP Senators is now pushing a DACA-amnesty plan that would provide Trump with his border-wall funding — but no immigration reforms — while also delivering more cheap labor to business.

Trump cited all elements of his four-part plan during his CPAC speech, saying:

The Democrats are being totally unresponsive. They don’t want to do anything about DACA, I’m telling you. And it’s very possible that DACA won’t happen, and it’s not because of the Republicans, it’s going to be because of the Democrats. And frankly, you better elect more Republicans, folks, or it will never happen. (Applause.) The Democrats voted in favor of sanctuary cities. In other words, they voted to protect criminal aliens instead of voting to protect the American citizens. To secure our country, we are calling on Congress to build a great border wall to stop dangerous drugs and criminals from pouring into our country. (Applause.) And now they’re willing to give us the wall, but they don’t want to give us any of the laws to keep these people out. So we’re going to get the wall, but they don’t want to give us all of the other — chain migration, lottery. Think of a lottery. You have a country. They put names in. You think they’re giving us their good people? Not too many of you people are going to be in a lottery. So we pick out people. Then they turn out to be horrendous, and we don’t understand why. They’re not giving us their best people, folks. They’re not giving us — I mean, use your heads. They’re giving us — it’s a lottery. I don’t want people coming into this country with a lottery. I want people coming into this country based on merit. Based on merit. (Applause.) I want people, and we all want to be admitting people, who have skills, who can support themselves financially, who can contribute to our economy, who will love our people, and who will share our values, who will love our country. (Applause.) … We’ve got to change our way. Merit system. I want merit system. Because you know what’s happening? All of these companies are coming into our country. They’re all coming into our country. And when they come in, we need people that are going to work. I’m telling you, we need workers now. We need workers. (Applause.)

Trump described his immigration policy as a life-or-death issue for the country by linking it to his story of the woman who is bitten by a snake after she carries it across a river:

When I walked in today, did anyone ever hear me do the snake during the campaign? Because I had five people outside say, “Could you do ‘The Snake’?” And I said, well, people have heard it. Who hasn’t heard “The Snake”? You should read it anyways. (Laughs.) Let’s do it anyway. I’ll do it. All right? Should we do it? (Applause.) Now, this was a rock-and-roll song — little amendments — a rock-and-roll song. But every time I do it, people — and you have to think of this in terms of immigration. We have to have great people come into our — I want people to come into our country. And I want people that are going to help us. And I don’t want people that are going to come in and be accepting all of the gifts of our country for the next 50 years and contribute nothing. I don’t want that, and you don’t want that.

Repeatedly, Trump evoked the coming election, which Democrats hope will give them a majority in the House and the ability to block much of Trump’s pro-American agenda.

So we have to get out there and we have to fight in ’18 like never before — just the way you fought with us. Just the way you fought with us. You fought so hard, and you were so tough, and you were so smart. You were so smart. And you know what? I know for a fact you did the right thing, because we’re looking at the numbers. And the numbers — even they have to give credit for the kind of numbers that we’re producing.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market.

But the federal government inflates the supply of new labor by annually accepting roughly 1.1 million new legal immigrants, by providing work-permits to roughly 3 million resident foreigners, and by doing little to block the employment of roughly 8 million illegal immigrants.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration floods the market with foreign labor, spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.