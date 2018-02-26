Pentagon Restarts Transgender Recruitment

The Pentagon has restarted military recruitment of people who say they want to switch sexes, despite orders from President Donald Trump to exclude transgender individuals from military service.

Officials announced Monday, February 26, that they had signed a recruitment contract on February 23 with an unidentified person who claims to have the “gender identity” of an opposite-sex person.

The recruitment comes after four lower courts, and two appeals courts, have declared their opposition to Comand-in-chief Donald Trump’s order barring recruitment of people who want to live as members of the opposite sex.

Trump issued his order to block the transgender-recruitment policy created by Pentagon officials working for former President Barack Obama. Those officials, led by personnel chief Anthony Kurta, has earlier endorsed the transgender ideology, which says the government must change the nation’s laws to aid people who claim to have an opposite-sex “gender identity.” In practice, the ideology means that women must stay silent when men who claim to be female use their bathrooms and showers, join their sports leagues or demand to be treated as women, even without any surgery.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis kept Kurta on the payroll after Trump’s election, and let him write up the report on the transgender issue that had been requested by Trump in July. Officials have kept the Kurta report secret, despite its delivery to Trump on February 23, but leaks to Fox News and the Washington Post say that Mattis wants to keep recruiting people who say they are transgender.

Fox News also reported that Mattis does not want to “go against” the court rulings.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

But Trump’s lawyers are appealing the court decisions to the appeals-court judges.

Those appeals will likely lose because Obama appointed many progressive judges who favor the transgender ideology.

However, the issue will get to the Supreme Court, allowing Trump’s deputies to argue that the judges are improperly trying to take control of the military from the nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

It is not clear if Trump’s deputies will ask the Supreme Court to also formally reject the identity-trumps-biology legal claims made by pro-transgender lawyers and judges in lawsuits related to schools, universities, sports clubs and civic associations around the nation.

The transgender ideology is deeply unpopular, especially among women and parents. In practice, the transgender ideology requires women to silently accept men who “identify” as female in women’s bathrooms, showers, and sports clubs. It also requires parents to stand aside when their children decide to begin a lifetime of risky and self-sterilizing medical treatments to help them pretend they are members of the opposite sex.

Obama admitted after the 2016 election that his transgender push helped Trump, who opposed the policy during the 2016 election.

There are clearly, though, failures on our part to give people in rural areas or in exurban areas, a sense day-to-day that we’re fighting for them or connected to them. Some of it is the prism through which they’re seeing the political debate take place. They may know less about the work that my administration did on trying to promote collective bargaining or overtime rules. But they know a lot about the controversy around transgender bathrooms because it’s more controversial, it attracts more attention.

If Trump accepts’s Mattis’s pro-transgender policy, he will not be able to use the emotional, turnout-boosting issue in 2018 or 2020 — even as transgender activists push judges to impose pro-transgender policies in schools around the country.

The core claim of the transgender ideology is that the government must help the very small percentage of people who claim have feelings of opposite-sex “gender identity.” The help would change laws to allow people — including children and teenagers – to switch their legal sex, back and forth, regardless of their biology or other Americans’ sexual privacy.

This ideology is more ambitious than many state laws, which do allow adults to change their legal sex after undergoing medical treatment.

Transgender activists also expect the government to suppress public and civic opposition to their gender-beats-biology claim by creating “transgender rights” and enforcing “hate crimes” legislation. This suppression is intended to force Americans to give up their evolved social and civic rules which help males and females compete and prosper in a two-sex society of equal, different and complementary men and women, girls and boys.

Despite the huge expense, conflict, and damage to young people, the gender ideology is rapidly gaining power, aided by huge donations from wealthy individuals and medical companies. In Ohio, for example, in February, a judge forced parents of a teenage girl to give up custody so she can begin a lifetime of drug treatments and surgery that will allow her to appear as a male. Also, officials in New York and various universities have threatened to penalize people who do not refer to men as if they are women, and several judges have declared that Pentagon officials must accept recruits who want to change their sex.

Activists who support the transgender ideology claim that 0.35 percent of Americans are transgender. But a study of the 2010 Census reported that only 1-in-2,300 adult Americans had changed their name from one sex to the other.

The progressive push to bend Americans’ attitudes and their male-and-female civic society around the idea of “gender” has already attacked and cracked many of the popular social rules which help Americans manage the cooperation and competition among and between complementary, different and equal men and women.

These pro-gender claims have an impact on different-sex bathrooms, shelters for battered women, sports leagues for girls, hiking groups for boys, K-12 curricula, university speech codes, religious freedoms, free speech, the social status of women, parents’ rights in childrearing, practices to help teenagers, women’s expectations of beauty, culture and civic society, scientific research, prison safety, civic ceremonies, school rules, men’s sense of masculinity, law enforcement, and children’s sexual privacy.