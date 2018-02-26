White House Rebukes SCOTUS, Courts on DACA Amnesty

The White House has rebuked the Supreme Court for letting the far-left West Coast judiciary require President Donald Trump to maintain the home-baked ‘DACA’ amnesty created by former President Barack Obama.

Spokesman Raj Shah said Monday:

The DACA program – which provides work permits and myriad government benefits to illegal immigrants en masse – is clearly unlawful. The district judge’s decision to unilaterally re-impose a program that Congress had explicitly and repeatedly rejected is a usurpation of legislative authority. The fact that this occurs at a time when elected representatives in Congress are actively debating this policy only underscores that the district judge has unwisely intervened in the legislative process. We look forward to having this case expeditiously heard by the appeals court and, if necessary, the Supreme Court, where we fully expect to prevail.

The Supreme Court declined to intervene on Monday, even though its hands-off policy will allow the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the Obama amnesty going until late 2018 or early 2019.

The court-ordered amnesty policy leaves roughly 680,000 illegals with work permits, despite the federal law which bans work by illegals because of the damaging impact on Americans’ workplaces and salaries.

The lower courts’ intervention — and SCOTUS’ neutrality — skews political horsetrading in Washington D.C. in favor of Democrats. Nearly all Democrats are now opposing a political trade on DACA offered by elected President Donald Trump, in part, because they do not think the 680,000 illegals will lose their work permits if they refuse a deal. That court-enabled political standoff is likely to push immigration policy deeper into the 2018 election.

Democrats and business groups stand to gain from the continued presence of the illegals, who favor Democratic policies and nudge down wages.

Polls show that Trump’s American-first immigration policy is very popular.

Business groups and Democrats tout misleading, industry-funded “Nation of Immigrants” polls which pressure Americans to say they welcome migrants, including the roughly 680,000 ‘DACA’ illegals and the roughly 3.25 million ‘dreamer’ illegals.