WH Official Tells Media: Yes, Drunk-Driver Illegals Will Be Sent Home

White House officials are not backing down as pro-immigration reporters pressure them to drop the administration’s growing campaign against dangerous sanctuary cities.

On Monday and Tuesday, reporters prodded White House officials to relax their commitment to repatriate illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities who are also dangerous drunk-drivers, even when the drunk drivers have secretly lived in the United States for several years, or have a family in the United States.

The pool report from a press gaggle for reporters on Air Force One cited the uncompromising response from an unnamed administration official:

To the question about an illegal immigrant who was arrested for a DWI, [the official] said, “What do you tell the mother whose kid gets killed by the second DWI?”

In February, Breitbart News reported:

Colts Linebacker Edwin Jackson and his driver were allegedly killed by a drunk driving, previously deported illegal alien Sunday morning near Indianapolis. The suspect fled the scene on foot after crashing into their vehicle. Indiana State Police officers arrested the reported driver later that morning. Police arrested a man who identified himself as Alex Cabrera Gonsales, a 37-year-old Mexican national, after he allegedly crashed his black Ford F-150 into a car parked along Interstate 70 near Indianapolis, according to a statement obtained from the Indiana State Police. The driver of the car, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, and his passenger, 26-year-old Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Edwin Jackson, were both killed in the crash.

Many other Americans have been killed by illegal-immigrant drunk drivers. There are so many illegal-immigrant drunk drivers that Democrats opposed an amendment to the 2013 “Gang of Eight” amnesty bill that would have denied amnesty to people convicted of drunk-driving charges.

Administration officials are pushing the GOP leaders in Congress to reduce federal funding for city leaders who protect populations of illegal immigrants, many of whom work in the low-wage service industries which aid upper-income businesses leaders and white-collar professionals.

Before flying out to California on March 11, President Donald Trump tweeted:

California’s sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk. Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

According to the pool report from Air Force One, the unnamed official also said:

“We are 100 percent committed to challenging sanctuary cities. We will be successful.” Illegal immigration remains “intolerably high,” he said … [The official] noted that the administration had asked Congress withhold grants from sanctuary cities in its omnibus spending bill. He noted that the House version holds back DOJ and DHS grants. “It’s a major threat to national security,” he said of sanctuary jurisdictions. The official made the argument that because September 11 hijackers had visa issues, sanctuary city policies could lead to a major attack like the one they perpetrated. “That’s not just a threat to California, which in and of itself is inexcusable, but a threat to the whole, entire country.”

The fight over sanctuary cities is forcing East Coast Democrats and West Coast Democrats to publicly defend their coalitions’ widespread exploitation of cheap imported labor, despite the damaging impact it has on Americans’ safety, crime rates, and wage levels.

Immigration polls which ask people to pick a priority, or to decide which options are fair, show that voters in the polling booth put a high priority on helping their families and fellow nationals get decent jobs in a high-tech, high-immigration, low-wage economy. Those results are very different from the “Nation of Immigrants” polls which are funded by CEOs and progressives, and which pressure Americans to say they welcome migrants.