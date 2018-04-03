DACA Renewals Keep Illegals in Jobs

Almost 65,000 young illegals have reapplied for DACA work permits in 2018 since a court declared that the Department of Homeland Security did not follow legal procedure as it ended former President Barack Obama’s election-year giveaway.

The DACA data was released by DHS, and it shows that 814,000 illegals have been registered for work-permits and Social Security Numbers since Obama’s 2012 announcement. An additional 109,000 illegals have applied for the amnesty, but have been rejected.

The data shows that 64,427 migrants applied for renewals of their expiring two-year DACA work-permits between January 1 and March 31, joining the 29,430 who applied for renewals between October and December.

From January to March. 45,416 requests were approval, 1,759 were rejected and 34,866 were still pending.

The renewals ensure that almost 690,000 illegals have valid work-permits, so reducing marketplace pressure on U.S. employers to raise Americans’ wages, recruit disadvantaged workers, and train young workers before the November 2018 election.

The agency’s formal closure of the DACA program was countermanded in January by district judge William Alsup in a case titled “U.S. Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of University of California.” Alsup was appointed by former President Bill Clinton and is based in northern California.

Without the court’s intervention, an estimated 1,000 of Obama’s DACA work-permits would be expiring each day.

In February, the Supreme Court rejected a Department of Justice request for intervention, and instead directed Attorney GeneralJeff Sessions to file an appeal at the pro-migration Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“It is assumed that the Court of Appeals will proceed expeditiously to decide this case,” the Supreme Court said. That deflection postponed a decisive Supreme Court response until late 2018 or early 2019.