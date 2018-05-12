The Hill: Democrats Say Trump’s Economy May Break ‘Blue Wave’

Democrats are growing worried that President Donald Trump’s economy will break their hoped-for “blue wave” in November and also ensure his reelection in 2020, according to The Hill.

“It’s a very big concern,” Democratic pollster Celinda Lake, told TheHill. “The economy is the No. 1 issue out there for people and right now Trump has a very aggressive economic message that seems to cross traditional party lines to voters.”

The news site continued:

A CNN poll out this month showed that 57 percent of those surveyed think the country is doing well, an uptick from 49 percent in February. At the same time, a CBS poll also out this month showed that 66 percent of those polled believe the economy is good. … “Our biggest challenge in the midterms is you’re going to have a waterline on the economy and unless you’re able to articulate a theory of the case, you’re going to be dependent on where that waterline is,” said Chris Lehane, a Democratic strategist. “Democrats right now, we’re going up to bat and we’re not even looking to hit,” Lehane added about the messaging. “We’re hoping to get hit by the pitcher so we can walk to first base.”

GOP leaders say their tax cuts should get credit for the economic boom, and they want to downplay Trump’s low-immigration/high wage policies. Polls show this GOP claim is not getting political traction because middle-income voters — including Latinos and blacks — are more concerned about the economic impact of cheap-labor migration.

Trump is more focused on migration that taxes but has yet to show voters that his policies are pressuring employers to offer higher wages and to hire sidelined Americans after ten years of minimal economic gains for his voters.

Wage raises in the Trump economy are being slowed by desperate opposition from business leaders — many of whom are pushing Trump to approve another wave of cheap-labor migration — and various polls show that many voters are taking a very cautious view of the economy.

For example, a May 9 poll from Monmouth University, for example, shows that 65 percent of Republicans, but only 44 percent of independents, say their family has benefitted greatly or somewhat from the economic gains.

Economists expect the wage raises to accelerate in the next year, especially if Trump publicly urges higher wages while rejecting employers’ demands for more cheap labor.