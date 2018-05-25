Jerry Nadler Slammed for Failing to Attend Jerusalem Embassy Opening

Naomi Levin, the Republican challenger facing Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in New York’s 10th congressional district, said Thursday that Nadler’s refusal to attend the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, was disqualifying.

Levin was speaking to Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak and Rebecca Mansour on Breitbart News Tonight on Sirius XM Patriot channel 125. She is running for the 10th district seat, which covers the west side of Manhattan and part of Brooklyn, and is one of the most heavily Jewish congressional districts in the country.

She noted that Nadler, like other Democrats, had also failed to attend the party in Washington, DC, that was thrown by the Israeli embassy to celebrate the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

“One of my key issues is strengthening our national security,” Levin said. She argued that Nadler “consistently supports policies that weaken our national security. For example, he voted for the Iran nuclear deal, in what was a calculated betrayal of many constituents in the district. And most recently … he’s been against the U.S. standing up for our interests in the Middle East, and claimed that the embassy move was ‘a media ploy avoid of … substance’.”

Levin noted that Nadler had voted for the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995 but still refused to support the move — which merely implemented the policy he had directed the executive branch to undertake.

Nadler also opposed the appointment of U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman, describing him as an “extremist” in a press statement in December 2016:

With the appointment of David Friedman, Donald Trump has continued the divisive politics that were regularly on display during his campaign. As another in a series of extremists to be appointed to top positions within the Administration, Mr. Friedman’s radical hardline positions place him far outside the mainstream of both American and Israeli policy and of American Jewry. His appointment is not only offensive to both American and Israeli Jews, it again signals the intent of Donald Trump and the Republicans who support him to align with extreme right-wing positions. Mr. Friedman’s views break with one of the fundamental building blocks of U.S. and Israeli policy, jeopardizing the U.S.-Israel relationship going forward.

Pollak pointed out that contrary to Nadler’s predictions, Ambassador Friedman is considered a hero in Israel and had done more to improve U.S.-Israel relations than any of his predecessors.

Levin is considered a long shot in the heavily Democratic district, but hopes to provide a real alternative to constituents and to rally like-minded candidates nationwide against Democrats who have turned their backs on Israel and jeopardized U.S. national security in general.

She also stressed the issue of school vouchers as another major point in her campaign.