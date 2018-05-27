CEOs Split from GOP Base, Fight Trump’s Immigration Reforms

Pro-migration CEOs and investors are splitting from the GOP’s base of 2016 voters, just months after the base provided them with the congressional votes for a huge tax cut.

The donors are splitting from President Donald Trump mostly because of his push for an immigration reform that pressures companies to hire Americans with middle-class wages instead of hiring cheaper foreigners with the promise of taxpayer-funded citizenship.

However, Trump won 63 million voters in the 2016 election, giving him the political clout to block amnesties and the populist base to help him raise hundreds of millions of dollars in small-denomination donations.

Here are four ways in which angry GOP donors are going on strike while Trump promises to make immigration a central issue in the midterms:

1. David MacNeil, a Chicago-area CEOs who has donated $1 million to the GOP is closing his checkbook until one of his employees can get an amnesty because she was brought into the country by illegal-immigrant parents. According to Politico, MacNeil said:

“I’m saying this as a political donor who’s donated seven figures in the last couple of years: I will not donate any more money to anyone who doesn’t support DACA, period,” MacNeil said in a phone call while traveling in Italy. “I’m putting my money where my mouth is.” … “She is a critically important employee and it would be a disaster if I were not able to legally employ her,” MacNeil said. “They should not be playing political football, political blackmail with people’s lives. If you think about how people feel, they wake up at 3 in the morning, wondering: Am I going to be deported?”

2. The New York Times reported May 24 that a group of GOP-aligned donors and activists is secretly allying with elite-left donors to the Democratic Party. The GOP CEOs include several pro-migration advocates, such as Jerry Taylor, president of the Niskanen Center: