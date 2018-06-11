Progressives Enraged by AG Sessions’ Reform of Asylum Law

Pro-migration advocates turned their outrage meter up to max after Attorney General Jeff Sessions reversed rules allowing Central Americans to get asylum if they say they are threatened by domestic violence or by gang violence.

“America is better than this, but apparently Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not,” said a statement from Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “Today’s decision will send untold numbers of refugees to their deaths. Attorney General Sessions: their blood is on your hands.”

“This could be a death sentence for many,” said Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey.

“We should all be ashamed,” said Sen. California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris.

Democrats’ angry response suggests that they are unwilling to accept the public’s 2016 demand for a compromise of their open-borders ideology, no matter the economic and civic damage being done to Americans and their communities. Without any compromise by progressives and their business allies, polls suggest that the public will to support their communities in the voting booth.

Sessions used his authority as Attorney General to reverse rules written by lawyers under President Barack Obama which effectively allowed a huge number of migrants to get into the United States and get work permits by insisting they had been beaten by their husbands or threatened by gang members. The “catch and release” loopholes were created by Obama’s staffers who declared that such victims were part of a “particular social group.”

The “social group” phrase is in the law which offers asylum to people who are persecuted for their “race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.” But the decision by Obama’s lawyers to invent the two new social groups — people who suffered domestic violence, and people who were threatened by gangs — created a rush for the border.

So many migrants and lawyers used this legal loopholes that the courts have now become backlogged, delaying asylum hearings for several years, and allowing at least 400,000 migrants to work in the United States. That huge population of workers holds down wages for millions of blue-collar Americans, including recent immigrants — although it does create an economic windfall for Democratic-aligned immigration lawyers and urban cheap-labor employers.

In fact, Obama’s migrant-friendly rules helped trigger the 2014 border rush which suddenly flipped public opinion against migrati0n and the migrants. That public reaction helped prepare the way for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Sessions’ decision returns one section of asylum rules to the pre-Obama practices and helps implement one of the “four pillars” in President Donald Trump’s immigration reform. Sessions wrote:

I reiterate that an applicant for asylum on account of her membership in a purported particular social group must demonstrate: (1) membership in a particular group, which is composed of members who share a common immutable characteristic, is defined with particularity, and is socially distinct within the society in question; (2) that her membership in that group is a central reason for her persecution; and (3) that the alleged harm is inflicted by the government of her home country or by persons that the government is unwilling or unable to control[.]

Sessions is using his legal authority to take many other measures to curb migration across the southern border. These measures do not reverse the pro-migration laws set in place by Congress, but he is speeding up immigration courts, hiring more judges, prosecuting all illegal migrants — including those who bring children to exploit the 1997 Flores loophole — and is reversing several other pro-migration decisions.

Unsurprisingly, Sessions’ reset has enraged progressives in Congress.

Today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he will overturn the rule that allowed Aminta, and other women who are survivors of domestic violence, from seeking refuge in America. We should all be ashamed. https://t.co/3c9bHclKxi — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 11, 2018

This could be a death sentence for many. America has a long and proud history of providing protection to those fleeing violence, but the Trump administration is treating asylum seekers as if safety is too much to ask for.

https://t.co/1Zn2HieXxf — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 11, 2018

Despicable from Jeff Sessions. https://t.co/OkofaWL7xF — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 11, 2018

Pro-migration activists were also angry at Sessions’ reversal of their Obama-era gains.

The ACLU described Sessions’ legal directions as “a virtual death sentence.”

“People fleeing terrorist groups are being told to go to hell, and to die there,” said Frank Sharry, director of America’s Voice.

Sessions’ decision is a virtual death sentence for individuals fleeing domestic violence and pervasive gang violence. It's not driven by legal merits but by the administration's determination to reduce immigration by any means, no matter the human consequences. https://t.co/UI3hKGsHys — ACLU (@ACLU) June 11, 2018

1/ The impact of Sessions’ unilateral decision regarding who is a refugee will be huge. Women fleeing violent abuse, young people fleeing murderous gangs and cartels, and people fleeing terrorist groups are being told to go to hell, and to die there. — Frank Sharry (@FrankSharry) June 11, 2018

Who goes out of their way to pick on women being beaten by men? Jeff Sessions.https://t.co/NZnl0GjrIb — Alida Garcia (@leedsgarcia) June 11, 2018

Immigration lawyers were furious and upset for their clients as they recognized the importance of Sessions’ decision, both for their clients and their political goal of easy migration.

This is what a war on women looks like. Horrific. AG Jeff Sessions has ordered immigration judges to stop granting asylum to most victims of domestic abuse and gang violence, a move that blocks tens of thousands women, from seeking refuge in America.https://t.co/ElKUzYKVON — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) June 11, 2018

It took Jeff Sessions *40 pages* to tell people who have suffered as much as anyone you'll ever meet, in your name and with your tax dollars: 🖕 Go home and die. Well same to you, buddy. pic.twitter.com/cSbPiLaaWb — Matt Cameron 🗽 (@matt_cam) June 11, 2018

Sessions is using his control over the immigration courts to impose his radical, anti-immigrant ideology & agenda. Today's decision, revoking protections for victims of domestic violence, will leave the Attorney General with blood on his hands.https://t.co/rmqVP05Tio — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) June 11, 2018

This is a sad day. The use of "particular social group" helped align asylum law with our collective moral conscious. Of course individuals subject to brutal domestic or gang violence without recourse in their home countries should be able to see asylum. This change will end that. https://t.co/REWbk2T9Lq — Sarah Pierce (@SarahPierceEsq) June 11, 2018

In January 2017, I wrote about the 5 chilling ways Jeff Sessions could attack immigrants as Attorney General. Nearly all have come to pass. https://t.co/7arBok4MKZ — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) June 11, 2018

Your periodic reminder of what can happen to children & their parents when a racist demagogue, supported by ruthless aides & spineless enablers, turns his hate into public policy. pic.twitter.com/7GBOxlGK49 — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) June 11, 2018

A lot of scholars and expert practitioners a lot smarter than me are busy parsing the language of today’s decision, analyzing as though it’s a good-faith legal document. That strikes me as a little like parsing Plessy v Ferguson as though it wasn’t really about white supremacy. — R. Andrew Free (@ImmCivilRights) June 12, 2018

If you’re a lawyer representing asylum seekers, you probably know a bunch of women and children who’d be dead today if what Jeff Sessions says about asylum law is correct. I know I do. Make no mistake: women and children are going to die because of what this white man did today. — R. Andrew Free (@ImmCivilRights) June 11, 2018

AG Sessions shatters US asylum law. Overrules decision allowing victims of extreme DV to win asylum; makes it easier to turn back children fleeing gangs at the border. And there's more.https://t.co/ftblsOh1fG — Michael Kagan (@MichaelGKagan) June 11, 2018

