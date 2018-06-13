Ryan’s Amnesty Plan Compromises Trump’s Four Pillars

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s amnesty plan compromises on several key elements of President Donald Trump’s ‘four pillars’ immigration reform, even though Ryan says his plan would implement the President’s populist vision.

According to a “discussion draft” of the Ryan proposal, which was provided to Breitbart News:

The plan does seek a $25 billion fund for the wall, but it legalizes at least 1.8 million illegal immigrants — likely 3.6 million illegals — before any wall is built. The DACA migrants could use their legal status to apply for a green card after five years, and for citizenship later, if Congress provides the appropriated funds for the wall. The plan trims chain migration of extended families by almost 80,000 a year, but not set any limits on the fast-growing inflow of immigrants’ elderly parents, including the illegal-immigrant parents who brought the ‘DACA’ youths into the United States. The trimmed green cards would not be cancelled, but would be allocated to DACA migrants and to white-collar immigrants sought by business groups after the five-year waiting period. The plan ends the visa lottery, but it preserves the current policy of giving 55,000 green cards per year to migrants — in this case, the DACA illegals — who do not have the skills which are needed to raise productivity and wages in the United States. The Ryan plan delivers several reforms to immigration and asylum law that will close up several loopholes used by economic migrants — but it also creates new incentives for more migrants to try to get into the United States, even before the November elections.

Ryan’s amnesty plan is also coupled with a promise to provide in July another guest-worker program to the low-tech parts of the agriculture industry. That size of that expansion is undecided, but proposals by Judiciary Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte would have provided the agricultural industry with roughly 800,000 guest workers, plus 40,000 workers for the meatpacking industry. The program, dubbed the H-2C visa, may be combined with a requirement that larger employers use the E-Verify system to exclude illegal immigrants from jobs.

The Ryan plan does include an option to allocate visa-lottery green cards to the DACA migrants — or some older children of guest workers — who rank highest in a merit-based test. This would shift U.S. immigration policy towards Trump’s call for a merit-based, productivity-boosting immigration system.

The plan is largely set; say GOP leaders.

“The concrete has been poured,” @RepMarkMeadows said of the compromise immigration bill. “You can still make handprints in it, you can still write your name in it. It is far from set.” — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) June 13, 2018

Supporters of the plan say it will benefit Americans by nudging down annual immigration levels because it transfers green-cards to DACA illegals from a similar number of extended-family chain migrants who would otherwise settle in the United States. The DACA-for-migrants plan also would build confidence among GOP members in their ability to manage the constant pressure from the loose alliance of business groups and Democrats who want to raise immigration levels.

The plan could also deflate pressure in 2019 from Democrats and the GOP’s business-first wing to use a DACA amnesty to raise the annual level of legal immigration far above 1 million.

The plan is already being opposed by business groups who want to dramatically increase the inflow of blue-collar and white-collar workers. The business groups want a bipartisan bill because that would likely require the GOP to raise the level of annual immigration.

There is no single-party bill on immigration that can get enacted into law. If the last 10 years have taught us anything, it’s that. https://t.co/lwFIIOl1n3 — Theresa C Brown (@BPC_TBrown) June 13, 2018

Business groups used their political influence to block the compromise reform plan in the Goodlatte bill, citing text which enforces significant cuts to the current inflow of legal immigrants.

The annual inflow of 1 million migrants join the U.S. workforce alongside 4 million American graduates and push down wages in construction, retail, agriculture, and in many other blue-collar and white-collar sectors. The migrants also are consumers and retailers, so boosting revenue for U.S. investors and Wall Street.

4) There appear to be promises of a vote on the Goodlatte bill, which lacks permenant protections for Dreamers but include 45% cuts to LEGAL immigration, the biggest cuts since the racial quota laws of the 1920s. — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) June 13, 2018

That demand for more imported labor is a central goal of the donors who are funding the GOP politicians who signed the discharge-amnesty list.

“Our goal is to not cut legal immigration,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo told RollCall.com on June 8. The number of illegals who get green cards from the amnesty should be “as high a number as possible,” he said. The number of young illegal immigrants in the United States is estimated at up to 3.6 million, and 1 million people legally immigrate each year.

On June 13, Curbelo repeated his demand, telling TheHill.com that “some visas may be shifted towards employment visas, but our goal is to not cut legal immigration.”

ABIC promotes sensible immigration reform that supports the economy of the United States, provides American companies with both the high-skilled and low-skilled talent they need, and allows the integration of immigrants into our economy as consumers, workers, entrepreneurs and citizens.

Also, many GOP legislators are from agriculture districts where cash-poor farmers and dairy farmers cannot easily replace the legal and illegal workers who leave the farm for better-paying jobs in town. The labor-supply problem is tougher for farmers near Democratic-controlled cities, such as New York, where officials tout their determination to block the enforcement of immigration laws.

In his January 30, State of the Union speech, Trump promised an “American First” immigration policy to replace the current donor-driven immigration policy. He said:

Struggling communities, especially immigrant communities, will also be helped by immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American workers and American families… But as president of the United States, my highest loyalty, my greatest compassion, and my constant concern is for America’s children, America’s struggling workers, and America’s forgotten communities. I want our youth to grow up to achieve great things. I want our poor to have their chance to rise.

Trump detailed his plan in the speech, saying:

Here are the four pillars of our plan: The first pillar of our framework generously offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age — that covers almost three times more people than the previous administration covered. Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements, and show good moral character, will be able to become full citizens of the United States over a 12-year period. The second pillar fully secures the border. That means building a great wall on the Southern border, and it means hiring more heroes like CJ to keep our communities safe. Crucially, our plan closes the terrible loopholes exploited by criminals and terrorists to enter our country — and it finally ends the horrible and dangerous practice of “catch and release.” The third pillar ends the visa lottery — a program that randomly hands out green cards without any regard for skill, merit or the safety of American people. It is time to begin moving towards a merit-based immigration system — one that admits people who are skilled, who want to work, who will contribute to our society, and who will love and respect our country. The fourth and final pillar protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives. Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children. This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security, and for the future of America. In recent weeks, two terrorist attacks in New York were made possible by the visa lottery and chain migration. In the age of terrorism, these programs present risks we can just no longer afford. It is time to reform these outdated immigration rules and finally bring our immigration system into the 21st century. These four pillars represent a down-the-middle compromise, and one that will create a safe, modern and lawful immigration system. For over 30 years, Washington has tried and failed to solve this problem. This Congress can be the one that finally makes it happen. Most importantly, these four pillars will produce legislation that fulfills my ironclad pledge to sign a bill that puts America first. So let us come together, set politics aside and finally get the job done. These reforms will also support our response to the terrible crisis of opioid and drug addiction. Never before has it been like it is now. It is terrible. We have to do something about it.

Trump’s support for an immigration policy that helps American workers employees — not just employers and investors– helped him win the 2016 election. He reiterated that policy in his January 20 inauguration speech, where he declared:

We will follow two simple rules; buy American and hire American… At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.

Amnesty advocates rely on business-funded “Nation of Immigrants” push-polls to show apparent voter support for immigration and immigrants.

But “choice” polls reveal most voters’ often-ignored preference that CEOs should hire Americans at decent wages before hiring migrants. Those Americans include many blue-collar Blacks, Latinos, and people who hide their opinions from pollsters. Similarly, the 2018 polls show that GOP voters are far more concerned about migration — more properly, the economics of migration — than they are concerned about illegal migration and MS-13, taxes, or the return of Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market — but the government provides green cards to roughly 1 million legal immigrants and temporary work-permits to roughly 3 million foreign workers.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration shifts wealth from young people towards older people by flooding the market with foreign labor. That process spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. The policy also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.