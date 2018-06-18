Obama Admin Approved 50,000+ DACA Amnesty Applicants with Criminal Records

More than 50,000 illegals got DACA work-permits and Social Security Numbers even though they had an arrest record, says a new report by the Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS factsheet provides some criminal-history details about the 888,765 illegals who asked for work-permits from former President Barack Obama. Those details were hidden by Obama’s deputies, who also hid information about the DACA illegals’ education credentials and work histories.

Many of the arrested DACA people are likely to be grandfathered into the pending amnesty developed by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The list of 59,786 DACA recipients with arrest records includes 7,814 people who were arrested after getting their DACA status.

Also, 17,079 DACA recipients have been arrested more than two times, says the data.

Democrats have viewed DACA migrants through rose-colored glasses. In February, Rep. Nancy Pelosi declared on the Hosue floor that

We recognize that they are a blessing to America … the dreamers are all over our country, Mr. Speaker, they are a blessing so across the board … These are the best of the best. They are so fabulous … I was impressed by the cumulative effect that they are making on their country. Each of them with their individual contribution to the greatness of America. So exciting, so proud of them … [They have] great humility about conveying their stories because when you see them and they tell their stories and the passion and the pride — the patriotism, passion, pride, patriotism, that they demonstrate, you will see why anyone who has had the wonderful experience of being in conversation or observing our dreamers, understand why they have had such a high reputation among the American people. some of whom have met them, some of whom have heard about them, some of whom have just catch the spark, catch the spark. Recognize, recognize again the hard work ethic, the commitment to education, to community service, to faith, to family, to the United States of America. It’s a beautiful thing … Am I not lucky to be able to become so familiar with so many of these beautiful dreamers? We want to send these people back? This talent, this rich talent, this achievement, this determination, this faith in the future, this patriotism for America? I don’t think so. We have to make [an amnesty] happen … Let us acknowledge the dreamers and their optimism, their inspiration to make America more American…

DACA-approved people have been arrested for ten murders, 31 rapes, 95 kidnappings, 187 robberies, 425 hit-and-runs, 2,007 assaults, 4,611 drug offenses, 6,629 thefts, plus many crimes related to their illegal status — 11,861 immigration crimes and 20,926 non-DUI driving-related offenses, such as a failure to signal a turn.

Obama’s deputies were very forgiving of the crimes. For example, 2,503 people with arrest records for battery were allowed into the amnesty. So were 2,378 DUI drivers, 6,629 thieves, and 1,173 burglars.

Overall, 70.8 percent of applicants with one arrest were approved for the amnesty, as were 59.9 percent of people with two arrests and 51.7 percent of people with three arrests. One-third, or 33 percent, of applicants with eight arrests were included in the amnesty, as were 18.8 percent of people with a record of 10 or more arrests.

Also, 20,694 DACA applicants with arrest records were denied entry into the amnesty.