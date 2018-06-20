Dick Durbin to GOP: ‘Be Unafraid of Breitbart’

The Democratic Party’s leading amnesty advocate in the Senate is urging Republicans to “be unafraid of Breitbart” and to oppose the President’s enforcement of popular border laws.

Sen. Dick Durbin Tweeted Thursday:

To my Republican colleagues: Be unafraid of what Breitbart will say tomorrow. Be unafraid what right-wingers’ are going to do to you in the next primary. If you truly believe family separation is reprehensible and shameful, have the courage to stand up to this President. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 19, 2018

Durbin has campaigned for a national amnesty of younger ‘DACA’ illegals from his base in Chicago for more than a decade. He 2017, he used the media to shove Trump into accepting an amnesty by claiming the President has declared multiple countries as “shitholes,” and in 2018 he pushed his fellow Democrats into a political hole while trying to block Trump’s immigration priorities.

Durbin is now pushing to reduce enforcement of popular anti-migration laws by stigmatizing the arrest of migrants as “reprehensible and shameful” because officers are also forced by law to shelter the children of migrants separately from the migrants in detention centers.

The Trump Administration can try to hide the faces of these separated children and their grief stricken mothers, but it won’t work. We’ve seen enough. We know enough. They cannot hide this cruel reality #KeepFamiliesTogether. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 20, 2018

Durbin’s plea came as Breitbart produced several reports about GOP Senators‘ responses to the detention-and-shelter policy.

Durbin’s pro-migration goals are shared by many Democratic and GOP legislators and their donors — but they are deeply unpopular because voters want their wages and salaries, schools and neighborhoods, to be protected from the labor-market and civic impact of mass migration.

Breitbart has followed the money in the immigration debate to break news about the corporate backing for amnesty, and the reasons why corporations are opposing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s lower-immigration-for-some-amnesty bill.