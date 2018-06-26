AG Sessions: Trump’s Critics Are Radical, Open-Borders Snobs

The critics of President Donald Trump’s border reforms are radical, hypocritical elites, says Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The rhetoric we hear from the other side on this issue—as on so many others—has become radicalized,” Sessions told an audience in Los Angeles. He continued:

We hear views on television today that are on the lunatic fringe, frankly. And what is perhaps more galling is the hypocrisy. These same people live in gated communities, many of them, and are featured at events where you have to have an ID to even come in and hear them speak. They like a little security around themselves, and if you try to scale the fence, believe me, they’ll be only too happy to have you arrested and separated from your children … So they want borders in their lives but not in yours and not in the American people’s lives. That is why the American people are sick of the lip service and the hypocrisy.

Sessions has used his power as Attorney General to aggressively push Trump’s lower-immigration/higher-wage strategy. For example, he has redefined amnesty rules, relocated judges to the border, enforced laws against employers who hire illegals or discriminate against Americans.

But those policies are opposed by the “open borders crowd,” according to Sessions’ prepared remarks:

They don’t like it when we deport people—even criminal aliens. They don’t like it when we stop people at the border—even those smuggling children. They don’t like interior enforcement and they don’t like work place enforcement. No matter what we do, they complain. From coast to coast—perhaps especially on this coast—there are politicians who think that having any border at all is mean-spirited, unkind, or even bigoted. The vice-chairman of the Democratic National Committee recently wore a t-shirt that says “I don’t believe in borders.” I wonder what his neighbors think about that. The name of the group that organized the Caravan to stampede our borders is “People Without Borders.” The Attorney General of this state, Xavier Becerra says that “there’s really no difference between my parents and [illegal] immigrants except a piece of paper.” Paperwork, meaning compliance with our law, is important. And it’s a shame that I must say this to the top law enforcement official in California… The so-called elites will always find an excuse to attack President Trump. They will not be satisfied as long as we are enforcing our borders. As long as there is any immigration enforcement, they will oppose any effective limits.

The media is part of the problem, said Sessions. “We get attacked in the media by the so-called elites and their special interests.”

Sessions touted Trump’s pro-American policies, said saying:

This is the Trump era. We are enforcing our laws again. We know whose side we are on — so does this group — we’re on the side of police, and we’re on the side of the public safety of American people. The radical extremist open borders crowd should declare whose side they are on.

I believe that this is one of the main reasons that President Trump won. He promised to tackle this crisis that had been ignored or made worse by so many before him. And now he’s doing exactly what the American people asked him to do. This is a decisive issue. As the President often says, “a country without borders is not a country.” I don’t know why that is so hard for some people to understand … The American people are with us on this issue. One poll last year showed that 80 percent of the American people oppose sanctuary policies. Most cities are not sanctuary cities.

Polls

Amnesty advocates rely on business-funded “Nation of Immigrants” push-polls to show apparent voter support for immigration and immigrants.

But “choice” polls reveal most voters’ often-ignored preference that CEOs should hire Americans at decent wages before hiring migrants. Those Americans include many blue-collar Blacks, Latinos, and people who hide their opinions from pollsters. Similarly, the 2018 polls show that GOP voters are far more concerned about migration — more properly, the economics of migration — than they are concerned about illegal migration and MS-13, taxes, or the return of Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Migration Economics

Currently, four million Americans turn 18 each year and begin looking for good jobs in the free market — but the government provides green cards to roughly 1 million legal immigrants and temporary work-permits to roughly 3 million foreign workers.

The Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via mass-immigration shifts wealth from young people towards older people by flooding the market with foreign labor. That process spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. The policy also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions.