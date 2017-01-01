Waffle House Waitress Fired After Shooting Gun During Alleged Robbery

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A waitress was fired after retrieving a gun for self-defense during an alleged robbery at a Waffle House restaurant in Coweta County, Georgia.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to WSBTV, “Deputies said the robbers gave a note to a waitress that threatened to shoot everyone unless she gave them money.” Another waitress, Heather Stanley, went out to her car, retrieved her handgun, and “fire one shot into the air” as the would-be robbers ran to their cars.

Customer Ben McCoy said, “She made it known she was ready to defend herself.”

Stanley was fired by Waffle House after the incident.

She said, “I didn’t know if they had guns. I didn’t know if they were going to their vehicle to get another one and could come back and try to get to the safe, so my instinct was to go to my car and get the gun.” Stanley added, “For trying to protect their Waffle House and trying to protect their money and to get their money back, they let me go.”

Breitbart News previously reported that a concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged robber in a Waffle House on October 10, 2015. Law enforcement praised the permit holder’s actions and restaurant employees described the armed intervention as life-saving, but Waffle House released a statement which simply reaffirmed their gun free policy:

We are very fortunate that no associate or customer were harmed in this tragic incident. It is Waffle House, Inc., policy not to allow firearms with the exception of law enforcement officers, including security guards. It is our understanding that the customer involved was an off duty security guard who was carrying his firearm and the incident occurred outside the restaurant. We are well aware that different people and businesses have varying opinions regarding this issue, and we respect the right of all to have different opinions. However, we continue to believe this is the best policy for the safety of our customers and associates. We are very thankful that no other customers or associates were hurt and will continue to work with local law enforcement as they investigate this matter.

