GOP Rep Introduces National Concealed Carry Reciprocity On Day One of New Congress

On January 3–the first day of the 115th Congress–Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC-8) introduced national concealed carry reciprocity legislation.

Hudson’s office published this summary of the legislation:

Rep. Hudson’s bill, which is supported by major pro-Second Amendment groups, would allow people with a state-issued concealed carry license or permit to conceal a handgun in any other state that allows concealed carry, as long as the permit holder follows the laws of that state. It also allows residents of Constitutional carry states the ability to carry in other states that recognize their own resident’s right to concealed carry.

Note: Hudson’s legislation not only establishes national reciprocity for concealed permit holders but also national reciprocity for residents who live in states that require no permit for concealed carry. In the former situation the concealed carry permit of any state would be valid in every state and the “identification document” in possession of a resident of a constitutional carry state would serve as a permit to carry without a license in other states.

The bill states:

Notwithstanding any provision of the law of any State or political subdivision thereof (except as provided in subsection (b)) and subject only to the requirements of this section, a person who is not prohibited by Federal law from possessing, transporting, shipping, or receiving a firearm, who is carrying a valid identification document containing a photograph of the person, and who is carrying a valid license or permit which is issued pursuant to the law of a State and which permits the person to carry a concealed firearm or is entitled to carry a concealed firearm in the State in which the person resides, may possess or carry a concealed handgun (other than a machinegun or destructive device) that has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce, in any State that— ‘‘(1) has a statute under which residents of the State may apply for a license or permit to carry a concealed firearm; or ‘‘(2) does not prohibit the carrying of concealed firearms by residents of the State for lawful purposes

Representative Hudson was a guest on Breitbart News’ podcast, “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” on December 13 and he assured us at that time that he would be introducing national reciprocity at the first opportunity. He certainly kept his word.

During the podcast, Hudson explained why he includes constitutional carry states in his legislation:

I believe the plain language of the constitution is real simple where it says there should be no infringement on our right to keep and bear arms. So I personally believe you shouldn’t have to get a permit from the government to carry a concealed weapon. I think that’s a right, an inalienable right. But, there are some states that don’t agree with that. But there are some states around the country–like Montana, Vermont, and others–that do not require you to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon. And if you happen to live in one of those states, with my legislation you ought to be able to carry in any state that recognizes concealed carry.

