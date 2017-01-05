Woman Allegedly Assaulted at Gunpoint Retrieves Own Gun, Kills Suspect

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A woman returning to her apartment Monday night was allegedly assaulted at gunpoint but was able to end the ordeal by retrieving her own gun and killing the suspect.

The incident occurred in Wilmington, North Carolina.

According to WWAY, “Kay Dickinson…[said] she had just gotten off work and was going into her apartment at Colonial Parke when she was attacked.” She said a suspect held her at gunpoint, “beat her and then tied her up with a broken belt in her bedroom.”

She was able to get loose and retrieve her own gun. After doing so, she shot and killed the suspect, who has been identified as 35-year-old Willie Franklin Stith III.

Dickinson then called 911 and told the dispatcher she had shot someone who tried to rob her. The dispatcher twice asked Dickinson to check and see if the man was still “awake,” but Dickinson refused, saying, “I don’t want to check! I’m bleeding.”

Police indicate that Stith had a criminal record that began in 1998.

