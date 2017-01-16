Eight Wounded, Two Guns Recovered at MLK Rally in Miami

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Eight people were wounded–one critically–after a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire during a Ja. 16 rally in Miami celebrating Rev. Martin Luther King, say multiple news reports.

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

NBC 6 reports the wounded range between 11 years in age and 30. The two youngest victims were girls who were 11 and 13-years old. They were grazed by bullets and treated at the scene.

The Pan-African & Caribbean Family Festival was being held to honor MLK when the shots rang out.

WISTV reports that “two people were taken into custody” and “two weapons have been secured.” Other reports to do not indicate that the two were arrested. Rather, they suggest they may have simply been detained for questioning.

WSVN’s Amy Keil tweeted video taken after the shooting occurred:

