SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Marty Daniel spoke to Breitbart News at the 2017 National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show and said that President-elect Donald Trump’s election saved the Second Amendment.

Breitbart News asked Daniel, CEO and founder of Daniel Defense, an AR-15 design and manufacturing company, and member of Trump’s Second Amendment Coalition, “Is it reasonable to say Donald Trump’s election literally saved the Second Amendment?”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Daniel responded, “It’s absolutely reasonable. We were on a terrible trajectory with Hillary Clinton and the possibility of her being our president and being able to nominate justices to the Supreme Court. We have been saved from our Second Amendment rights being taken away.”

Breitbart News also asked Daniel what is on the horizon with a Trump presidency. He said, “We are excited to have a great president and to be able to get some great things accomplished in D.C., like the Hearing Protection Act and National Right to Carry [National Reciprocity]. Those things are huge for our Second Amendment rights, and Daniel Defense is active in supporting both of those.”

He continued, “We want everybody to contact their congressmen and their senators, and let them know that this is very important, that the passage of both of these is very important.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.