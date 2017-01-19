SHOT Show–Karl Malone: Show Some Respect, Call Him President Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During an interview for an upcoming episode of Breitbart News’ podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, former Utah Jazz great Karl Malone addressed the need for more respect in society and said people who purposely talk of Donald Trump in disparaging tones need to call him by his proper title–President Trump.

Malone was stressing that “respect” is a key part of gun ownership; that respecting firearms is part of using them properly and safely. He then spoke more broadly and suggested that more respect is needed in all of American life.

He said, “Whoever it is, like him or don’t like him, but respect the White House. Respect the President of the United States.”

Malone then addressed the way people were bothered by some of Trump’s language or statements on the campaign trail, but he said the sum of a man is more than the language he uses in a moment or the statement he makes on a given topic. He stressed that people have to have enough respect to take time and get to know the man.

He spoke to the people who persist in saying “Donald Trump” as a way to ignore the office that Trump won on November 8, saying, “Call him what he is–he is the President of the United States.”

Malone added, “And I tell everyone out there that wants to protest and do all that, other countries are laughing. We are a laughingstock. Respect the White House.”

